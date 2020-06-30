NEW YORK CITY – A spokesperson for Trump University has said that the prestigious university's latest presidential political poll is now out.

And the school has confirmed that its owner and titular dean, President Trump, is as happy as Anderson Cooper in a male locker room.

The poll was administered to 709 currently enrolled students. They were from all walks of life, and from various non-racial countries such as Ireland, Peru, Japan, and Lower Clitavakia.

The results were surprising, but expected. After examining the results, it can be revealed that President Donald J. Trump is leading Joe Biden in 53 of the 50 states.

When asked about the number 53, a poll representative simply said, that the poll has a 3-state margin of error.

Meanwhile, President Trump recently told a reporter with the Vox Populi News Agency that son Barron, has expressed to him that, when he grows up, he wants to attend Trump University.