Trump to Hire Climate Advisor; Must Have a Decade of Experience Being Horribly Wrong About Weather Trends

Washington - President Donald Trump is seeking a Climate Advisor to inform the White House on developing weather trends, including man-made global warming.

Insiders were evaluating several candidates based on a specific set of qualifications and experience. The successful jobseeker would necessarily meet a combination of attributes, including at least 10 years experience receiving grants and dark money payments from energy companies and conservative think tanks to poke imaginary holes in legitimate research, the ability to convince gullible readers of mostly right wing publications like Breitbart, Daily Wire and news outlets like Fox News that there is, in fact, no global warming trend, and that more CO2 in the atmosphere is actually a good thing, skill at convincing naïve GOP members that all peer-reviewed research papers presented by climate scientists are incorrect, and ultimately the ability to be completely and totally wrong for at least 10 years on weather trends.

White House staff were reported to have several leads on qualified personnel.