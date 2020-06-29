Burger King To Offer Free Designer Coronavirus Masks With Any Purchase

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 29 June 2020

image for Burger King To Offer Free Designer Coronavirus Masks With Any Purchase
This Burger King has been having a bit of a problem enforcing the 6-foot distancing policy.

INDIANAPOLIS – A high-ranking official with Burger King has just announced a summertime promotion.

Plans are for BK to begin offering customers free Coronavirus medical masks with any purchase of a Burger King product.

The masks will come in three different designer styles, one emblazoned with the likeness of a hamburger patty, another will feature the likeness of some mayonnaise, and the third will feature the likeness of Sofia Vergara’s ample bosom.

BK officials point out that even a single purchase of an order of toddler fries will get you a free mask. They do point out, however, that you will have to be at least 12 to get one of the Sofia Vergara masks.

A Burger King spokesperson said that last year's “Buy a Whopper – Get a Katy Perry CD” promotion was a tremendous success.

BK noted that they gave out over 4.7 million Katy Perry CDs titled “Dancing to the Erogenous Zone Be Bop".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Spoof news topics
Burger King Coronavirus Medical Masks Sofia Vergara




