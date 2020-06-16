Planetary Scientists Want To Change the Name Uranus to Rectalinia

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 16 June 2020

The planet Uranus was first discovered by Dr. Timmy Waterdingle.

HOUSTON – It is being reported by several publications that experts in the world of planetary science are urging President Trump to change the name of the planet Uranus to Rectalinia.

They state that it is time, once and for all, to put an end to the incessant infantile joking that the planet Uranus has endured since first being discovered and named by Dr. Timmy Waterdingle.

It has been widely noted that everyone from Betty White to Tom Brady, and Ricky Gervais to Ivanka Trump has had a go at making totally vulgar and uncalled for negative remarks about this wonderfully charismatic planet.

The famed composer Ludwig Von Beethoven even wrote a concerto in D minor about the much misunderstood planet, that America's first president, George Washington, used to playfully refer to as the “Butt Planet”.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

