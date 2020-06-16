Someone Needs To Teach President Trump How To Drink Water From a Glass

WEST POINT, New York – President Trump caused a lot of Republicans to utter a collective “WTF?” after he took a of drink of water from a glass and looked like a 3-year-old doing it.

Trump was delivering the Gettysburg Address at West Point, when he became a bit thirsty. He reached for a glass of water with one hand, put it up to his mouth, and then he had to use his other hand to tilt it in order to be able to take a drink.

Those nearby said that it looked absolutely pitiful, and many said that there was something really wrong with POTUS and it’s not his racism, his bigotry, or even the fact that he is 95 effen pounds overweight.

One of the nation’s leading psychologists, Dr. Buzz Corktippen, said that Trump is suffering from Strambilis Linguastika, which is a hardening of the tongue.

The doctor pointed out that It usually only affects kangaroos, woodpeckers, atheists, and sardines, but it has been found in adult males who are prone to lying like hell.

When asked if there is a cure, Dr. Corktippen said that it can be operated on, but, in Trump’s case, it could cause his ego to explode destroying his gorgeous Victoria's Secret model looks.