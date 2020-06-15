Donald Trump Says The Republican National Committee Convention Will Be Held in Jacksonville, Florida Come Hell, High Water, or The C-19

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana – The president flew down to the Bayou State of Louisiana, to meet with a highly reputable Cajun voodoo practitioner.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the president met with Lottie Jo Lafayette, who is considered to be the nation's top voodoo woman.

McEnany informed the media that POTUS was just going to see about getting some information about possibly treating his weird two-handed water glass drinking affliction.

Kay-Kay said that she does not want to have the media go on and on, about how DJT may have all kinds of weird African maladies.

She pointed out that no one is closer to the president than her, and she has observed that he looks even better now, than when he was a philandering playboy at the age of 27.

McEnany informed the media that DJT is not the least bit concerned about the Coronavirus, since it is nothing more than a hoax perpetuated by every single card-carrying Democrat, and maybe 28 or so RINOS.

“Pee Wee” as Melania calls Kayleigh, added that the RNC Convention will be held at The Tangerine Seed Auditorium in Jacksonville come hell, highwater, and of course COVID-19