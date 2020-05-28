The Trumpster Says He's Sick and Tired of People Calling Him Mean Names and Hurting His Feelings

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 28 May 2020

image for The Trumpster Says He's Sick and Tired of People Calling Him Mean Names and Hurting His Feelings
The dork with a thousand nicknames; including his latest one...Goldfish Lips.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 45th president has shown that he is exactly like so many bully types, who love to dish it out, but who cannot take it.

Trump has literally wasted away most of his presidency, either by playing golf (which he sucks at, by the way), or else by calling everyone from Elizabeth Warren to Hillary Clinton, immature, totally unpresidential names.

But low and behold when someone calls him names like Comrade Donaldski, he goes ape-shit and runs to Mommy Melania, just like all typical immature bullies tend to do.

The Little Peter Tweeter has found himself more and more running to his wife and screaming that the mean, scary reporter boys and girls are always calling him nasty, naughty names like The Liar-in-Chief, The Orange Blimp, and Don The Con.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpHillary ClintonMelania TrumpNamesTeachers




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more