The Trumpster Says He's Sick and Tired of People Calling Him Mean Names and Hurting His Feelings

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 45th president has shown that he is exactly like so many bully types, who love to dish it out, but who cannot take it.

Trump has literally wasted away most of his presidency, either by playing golf (which he sucks at, by the way), or else by calling everyone from Elizabeth Warren to Hillary Clinton, immature, totally unpresidential names.

But low and behold when someone calls him names like Comrade Donaldski, he goes ape-shit and runs to Mommy Melania, just like all typical immature bullies tend to do.

The Little Peter Tweeter has found himself more and more running to his wife and screaming that the mean, scary reporter boys and girls are always calling him nasty, naughty names like The Liar-in-Chief, The Orange Blimp, and Don The Con.