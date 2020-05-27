Man Feels Reading Some Of The Stories On The Spoof Is A Bit Like Chinese Water Torture

A man who is a frequent visitor to the satirical online news website, TheSpoof.com, has said that, despite being a big fan of the site in the past, reading current material reminds him of what Chinese Water Torture must be like.

The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, said that he is not only an avid reader of the site, he is also a regular contributor to its pages.

He said:

"There used to be some great, outside-of-the-box, quirky shit on the Spoof, but, these days, writers think it's enough to bang Donald Trump's name down, with a few female celebrities, plus a secret video or photos, hint at a tattoo, and Bob's your uncle, even if he isn't. It's reminds me of what Chinese Water Torture must be like!"

The disgruntled moaner also said that, at times, he felt like he was undergoing a particularly long and harrowing session of Waterboarding.

He said:

"At times, I feel like I'm undergoing a particularly long and harrowing session of Waterboarding."

Another said:

"I agree with the other man. A short while ago, we had people complaining about how many stories there were about Harry Maguire, but they now seem to have crawled back into their holes, or back under the rocks that they came from, and are nowhere to be seen."

Yet another writer's views were in accordance with the others:

"My views are in accordance with those other men. To my way of thinking, all we seem to be getting is a shitload of material about President Donald Trump. I don't mind stuff about Donald Trump, but the site has become something of a Trump Toilet, where - as reliable as clockwork - certain writers turn up to empty their filthy bowels of several 'Trump stools' each and every day that passes, without fail, and will probably be thinking up some other paper-thin, throwaway nonsense containing "he said, she said, they all said, Nancy Pelosi said, Ann Coulter said" cack, with other juvenile guffaws about bikinis, alleged hidden tattoos, secret photos, Big Macs, and other such gormless and humorless mumbo-jumbo as you read this. Tomorrow, they will discharge it, and smear it across the pages of the site that used to be interesting, but is now merely something that smells like a shit-lined sewer, a stagnant cesspool, or a septic tank, full of literary toxic waste."

EDITOR'S NOTE: The rest of this story has been censored for reasons of public decency.