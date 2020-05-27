Nancy Pelosi Reveals That Donald Trump Hit on Her in 1993

WASHINGTON, D.C. – There is something that only a few individuals who know Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are aware of.

Pelosi revealed to CNN’s Don Lemon that Donald Trump hit on her back in September of 1993.

The 80-year-old Pelosi, with tears in her eyes, explained to Lemon that she was only 53, when the incident occurred.

When asked what happened, she simply said that she was wearing a two-piece bikini swimsuit, and he just couldn't control himself.

She divulged that Trump suddenly put his little-bitty hand on the small of her back, and told her that she was one hot, sexy mama.

Pelosi then disclosed that he asked her if she wanted to go back to his apartment, and check out his golf ball collection.

She quickly let him know, in no uncertain terms, that she did not care to see his balls.

When Trump was asked about this incident, he said that he has never met Nancy Pelosi, and added that he is only attracted to young, sexy, lascivious Republican women.