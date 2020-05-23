Kellyanne Conway Denies That Her and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Are Lovers

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 23 May 2020

image for Kellyanne Conway Denies That Her and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Are Lovers
Kellyanne Conway's husband who is a big anti-Trumper says his wife is 53, but looks more like 73.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It appears that ever since Kayleigh McEnany came into the White House picture, Kellyanne Conway has been somewhat delegated to the background.

One White House insider added that Conway’s main duties, of late, include getting Big Macs and French fries for the president, combing Melania’s hair, and playing computer games with Barron; such as Mario Kart 8, The Attack of the Raging Hormones, and Countdown to Puberty.

Kellyanne was asked about the rumors running rampant from Maine to Oregon, about an alleged affair with Kayleigh McEnany.

Conway smirked, and said, “Look, first of all, I am married to one hunk of a sexy man.”

“And secondly,” she said, “If, if, I was to hit on a woman, it would certainly not be on a woman (like Kayleigh) who looks just like me.”

“So who what kind of woman would you hit on?” She was asked.

She did not hesitate for a second. “Hope Hicks. That woman is one deliciously sultry babe.”

According to a White House insider, Kellyanne would not have a snowball’s chance in hell of hooking up with Hope. There are certain White House staffers in the know, who know, that Miss Hope Hicks already has Trump’s brand on her.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpHope HicksKayleigh McEnanyKellyanne Conway

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more