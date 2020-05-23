Melania Catches Eric Trump Snapping Photos of Her as She Sat out by The Pool In Her Blue "Be Best" Bikini Swimsuit

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 23 May 2020

image for Melania Catches Eric Trump Snapping Photos of Her as She Sat out by The Pool In Her Blue "Be Best" Bikini Swimsuit
Several of Melania's friends say that she plans to file for divorce the day that Joe Biden is inagurated.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The temperatures hit the 90s, and the First Lady decided to put on her blue "Be Best" bikini swimsuit, and work on her suntan.

Melania was sipping on a Diet 7-Up, and eating honey-roasted peanuts, as she lounged by the Olympic-size pool.

The pool can easily accommodate 400 swimmers, as long as at least half are not the humongous size of the “Liar-in-Chief”.

Melly, as Meghan Markle calls her, later told the White House physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, that, as one of the White House cooks was rubbing suntan lotion on her body, she noticed Eric Trump was hiding behind a Juniper bush.

Melania said she could clearly see he was taking photos of her in her very skimpy bikini. She also noted his tongue was hanging out.

She had a secret service agent go up to him and confiscate his camera.

The agent asked her if she wanted to have him arrested.

Melania, who was a bit shook up said, “No dunt do nussing tu da perv. I wheel lets my president husbundt tu takes care of beeting de chit out of im.”

One of the White House maids later said that Trump called his least favorite son Eric into the Oval Office, and she could hear the President bouncing poor messed up Eric from wall-to-wall.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Bikini SwimsuitDonald TrumpEric TrumpMelania Trumpswimming pool

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more