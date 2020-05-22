The Latest Polls Show That if the Election Were Held Today Joe Biden Would Carry All 50 States

CHICAGO – The latest presidential poll result has caused President Trump to scream out at White House staff members.

An insider who asked not to reveal her name for fear of reprisal, said that she saw the President push the White House bakery chef, telling him that he is not using enough sugar in the wedding cakes.

Many people do not know that one of Trump’s favorite desserts is wedding cake.

Melania once said that Donnie once bragged of haven eaten over 9,000 wedding cakes since he first discovered that he had bone spurs.

But the thing that has totally upset old "Rhino Ass", and caused him to have unwanted bowel movements, comes from the highly reputable Chicago Daily Wind newspaper.

The Daily Wind took a poll of 72,703 people in the Great Lakes area, and found that, if the November election were held today, "The Pied Piper of the Potomac" would get his orange bloviated ass thoroughly kicked by Joe “Blue Collar” Biden.

In true Trump fashion, the “I’m the victim here” unabashedly blames Don Lemon, Nancy Pelosi, Colin Kaepernick, Greta Thunberg, Hirohito, Chris Wallace, Sybil Loyala, Joe Scarborough, and The Golden State Warriors.