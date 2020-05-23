Howard Stern Says That Ivanka Trump Has The Sexiest Legs He Has Ever Seen – POTUS Totally Agrees

Ivanka says that being around her potty-mouthed daddy for 38-years she has become immune to his vulgar, nasty language.

NEW YORK CITY – It is no secret that, these days, there is no love lost between the shock jock and the Electoral College president.

Howard Stern has said that “Cheeto Lips” has got to be the absolute worst president of all of the world leaders.

Stern, who has ten times more fans than Trump, added: "And that includes President Kuntanumba Fasumba of West Humpawanda, who has been known to eat lots of his country’s enemies.

Another one of the world’s worst presidents is Kamalani “Bubba" Kapua of the Polynesian Island of Klamahiti.

Kapua does not allow Klamahitian women to vote, drink water, or use FDS on their wonky-wonks.

There is one area where Trump and Stern do agree 100%.

Both horn dogs are in complete agreement that 38-year-old Ivanka has the most gorgeously sexy legs that either man has ever seen.

And the "Orange Bozo" pointed out that, that includes Jennifer Aniston, Gisele Bundchen, Stormy Daniels, Steffi Aspenweiser, and Marla Maples.

The last time that Stern interviewed Trump, he said, “And Howie, let me say that Ivanka’s tatas are positively perfect and they are not ‘store bought’, I promise you that.”

When Ivanka was told by a female reporter for Fox News what Howard Stern and her daddy had said, she shook her blonde mame and remarked, “Big friggin’ deal, how about effen telling me something that I don’t know, bitch?”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

