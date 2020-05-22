Sean Hannity Angrily Says That Melania Trump is Lying About President Trump and Him Having An Affair

NEW YORK CITY – Well, it certainly did not take long for Fox News Golden Boy, Sean Hannity, to fire back at the First Lady!

Melania Trump told her husband’s personal attorney, Segundo Juarez, that she thinks that Donnie and Seany are about as close as two men could get to having an affair.

Sean angrily said that, yes, he will admit that he is attracted to POTUS; but added that it’s a physical attraction, and not a sexual attraction.

He then added that, yes, he will admit that if the president was a woman, he would be all over him like stink on shit.

But, as far as, Trump having his baby, well, that would be a definite “No way Jose”.

When President Trump was asked to comment, he smiled, and said, “Ever since I was six, my parents' maids taught me not to kiss and tell.”

Three very reliable sources: Howard Stern, Piers Morgan, and Mark Cuban, all noted that they have seen a charcoal drawing of Trump sitting on Hannity’s lap while the two vacationed down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last July.