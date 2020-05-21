The Reason Why Tens of Millions of American’s Want Trump To Keep on Taking Hydroxychloroquine and For Pence to Keep Going Maskless

NEW YORK CITY – Many US newspapers, as well as news agencies, are perfectly fine with President Donald Trump and Vice-President Pence continuing to go maskless, and for Trumpski to keep on popping those Hydroxychloroquine pills.

The Pocatello Gazing Gazette newspaper wrote that, if both leaders are so cock-sure that they will not catch the Coronavirus, then they will certainly end up regretting it (and soon).

The Tampa Timely Times stated that tens of millions of Americans (including lots of Republicans who now hate Trump) are salivating at the thought of President Pelosi.

When Pelosi was asked about that possibility, she smiled and replied, “I cannot believe how stupid those two old-as-hell bozos are, but hey, I am ready, willing, and able to be the next president.”

She winked, and said that she has already started looking for new drapes, curtains, dishes, linen, and light bulbs.

A reporter with The Bangor Morning Bang asked Pelosi what is going to be the first thing she’ll do when she gets named president.

She grinned from ear-to-ear, and remarked that she will have the entire White House sprayed with the world’s strongest disinfectant a total of seven times.

Pelosi then commented that, on her first day in office, she will go into the oval office with lots and lots of pens.

She suddenly got that 'reindeer that swallowed the canary' look, and said that she will then proceed to undo each and every one of the 19,914 presidential executive orders that the “Tweet Creep” wrote.