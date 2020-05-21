Melania Trump Says That She Is Becoming a Bit Concerned About The President’s Very Close Relationship with Sean Hannity

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Melania Trump recently told her husband’s attorney that she is really worried about his unhealthy close relationship with Fox News reporter, Sean Hannity.

The first lady told Segundo Juarez that the POTUS scrotus is so stressed out with his constant hate-tweeting, that lately he is only sleeping 35 minutes a night.

Mrs. Trump said that he just walks around their master bedroom in his boxer shorts, speaking in tongues.

“What kind of tongues?” Juarez asked the Sofia Vergara lookalike.

“Talking tongues,” she replied.

“Like?” Juarez asked.

“Well, for essample, Donnie he ease always talking tu Chon Hannity on dee celery phone. I has tu tell tu jew, dat I am starting tu teenk dat Donnie and Chon are jew know how du jew say eat?”

Juarez raised his eyebrows and asked, “Gay?”

“Jes, jes, dat ease eggsackly what I means tu sez.”

The famed attorney took a sip of his Dos Equis beer, then told Melania, that unless she has a video, then it’s just a rumor.