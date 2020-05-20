Hydroxychloroquine Has Driven Trump Crazy

President Donald Trump said, Monday, he's been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine daily for a week and a half. "I take it because I hear very good things about it," Trump said at the White House press conference. He continued, “Sean Hannity told me it’s a good coronavirus treatment.”

The dosage Trump is taking far exceeds the amount to be taken for Malaria, the disease for which the drug is intended. It is unknown what the effects are, but some medical doctors say it could cause severe separation from reality, dementia, delusions, idiocy, and madness.

At the same press conference, on other subjects, Trump repeatedly contradicted himself and spoke of 'Obamagate,' and Chinese test tubes causing the coronavirus without giving any evidence. In connection with this and other claims made without support, he said, “I’ve told thousands of lies since I became Commandant-In-Chief. But so what? I have the authority to do anything I want. Besides, sometimes I tell the truth; that keeps the fake news off balance. What a hoot! I find being President better than grabbing pussy."

Continuing, Tump explained why he did not read the daily intelligence briefings warning of a forthcoming plague: “The so-called intelligence people don't know anything compared to me, because my beautiful, genius intuition knows what they don’t know, like there are 50 states in the union."

Finally, while sniffing repeatedly, he wouldn’t let reporters finish asking questions, swaying, yelling and gesticulating at them wildly.

Whispered one reporter to another, “It looks like the doctors' warnings of the dangers of hydroxychloroquine were right; it seems to have driven Trump nuts!”

"Do you really know? How can you tell the difference between today's and last week's press conference?" inquired the other reporter.