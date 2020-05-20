The President and The First Lady Pass Their Weekly Physical with Flying Colors

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 20 May 2020

image for The President and The First Lady Pass Their Weekly Physical with Flying Colors
The photographer said that Melania whispered to the president, "Donnie, Cho dee peeksure man how tiny your pee-pee ease."

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Donald Trump and Melania had their weekly medical check-up with their personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi.

The doctor informed Trump that he had the body of a 22-year-old college football quarterback.

He then informed Melania that she has the body of a 20-year-old college cheerleader.

Donald and Melania were so thrilled with the medical results, that they both high-fived the doctor and gave him a fist bump.

POTUS remarked that he is the greatest, most perfect, non-colluded doctor in the history of doctors.

FLOTUS replied, “And dat goes for me too Dr. Flu-Fli.”

As the doctor got up to leave the couple’s bedroom, he said, “Okay, so I’ll see both of you kids back here in a week. Oh, and Melly, that cellulite cream that I gave you is working like a charm. I did not see any cottage cheese on your upper thighs at all this time.”

“Thanks doc,” Donald John remarked.

“And tank jew too many sweetie and ju be best,” Melania commented.

Trump told the doctor as he got to the Master bedroom door to wait a moment.

Trump then gave Dr. Yang Fu Fi a nice $100 tip out of the White House petty fund.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpDr. Yang Fu FiMelania TrumpWhite House

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more