President Trump Visits a KFC and a Secret Service Agent Fires off a Shot

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – The President and his creepy-looking Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, were having lunch at a local KFC.

An employee commented that the two were sitting at the far end of the restaurant like a couple of forlorn lovers.

The lead secret service agent had informed the manager that, if anybody came within 6 feet of the president, they would run the risk of getting their ass shot.

The manager assured them that no one would get anywhere near the commander-in-chief.

The manager then asked if it was really necessary for them to have brought a grenade launcher, a bazooka, and a flame thrower into the establishment.

When told that it was, he said that, in that case, he was closing the establishment.

He politely asked that the President, and whoever that ugly-looking swamp creature was, to put down their chicken wings dinner and leave the premises immediately.

One of the agents suddenly fired a shot in the air.

Nine of the kitchen employees screamed like crazed banshees, and all immediately hit the floor.

The fry cook, identified as Velveeta Washington, yelled out, “Oh, my goodness sakes alive, honey childs, it be’s dem Taliban bitches fa shizzle ma nizzle."

She then screamed, “I leffs my cell phone in da Hyundai so someone sho nuff needs ta be calling 911-THETALIBANBITCHESBEHERE!!!”