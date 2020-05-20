The Trump-Pelosi Feud Has Started and It’s a Nasty One

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Like two gladiators, one male, one female, Trump and Pelosi love to get it on (battle wise).

And Miss Nancy poked POTUS right smack dab in his GOP pee-pee region, saying that he is morbidly obese and he'll never lose weight ingesting 40,000 carbs per day.

Trump quickly screamed like a buck that had gotten his balls hung up on a barbed wire fence.

Pelosi said that, if the fake Electoral College president keeps putting on weight, the US Post Office will be giving him his own zip code.

The Trumpster quickly tweeted that Pelosi has recently started wearing a jockstrap for medical reasons.

She then said that Trumpy is looking as old as hell, and the last time she saw him, he smelled like orange hair dye.

The prez said that “Bitter Butt” Nancy was actually smelling her second chin.

Pelosi fired back saying that if “The Russian Colluder-in-Chief” gains anymore weight, Melania is liable to end up looking like a surfboard, a real, real skinny surfboard.

Trump then stated that he was going to have to stop tweeting, because he had to go take his hydroxychloroquine pill, and see about having a bowel movement.