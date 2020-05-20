White House Reporters are Reporting That When Kayleigh McEnany Lies She Begins to Lisp and Her Nostrils Flare Up

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Kay-Kay's mom said that when she was three, she had to threaten to hit her with a loaf of bread to stop her from lying.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It seems that the White House reporters have discovered a little idiosyncrasy regarding press secretary, Kayleigh “The Keibler Elf” McEnany.

The iNews Agency’s Kitty Segovia reported that she has noticed that, whenever Kayleigh is lying, her lips flare up and she begins to lisp.

She said that, when “Kay-Kay” first asked, "Does thummbody have a question?", half the reporters broke out laughing uncontrollably.

And then, when she said, "What’s thoo funny y’all?" The other have joined in and the laughter sounded like a TV sit-com laugh track.

The Chicago Daily Wind newspaper reported that the reason why Trump picked McEnany to be his White House press secretary, is because he wanted someone who was pretty, slender, and who could lie like an effen mofoer.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

