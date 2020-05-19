Jared Kushner Says That He Will Not Be Campaigning for His Daddy-in-Law (President Trump)

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Tuesday, 19 May 2020

image for Jared Kushner Says That He Will Not Be Campaigning for His Daddy-in-Law (President Trump)
Melania has said that Jared is 39, looks 31, and acts 5.

BALTIMORE – The President’s son-in-law was in Baltimore visiting his high school Home Economics teacher, Mrs. Bathsheba Boobinski.

Jared Kushner, 39, said that Mrs. Boobinski influenced him more than any other teacher or professor.

He commented that Mrs. Boo, as the students called her, taught him how to make a fantastic-tasting casserole using broccoli, two Three Musketeers Bars, salsa picante, and Twinkies.

CNN recently reported that Kushner is worth $800 million. He made his money in the money-laundering, I mean, money loaning business.

An investigative reporter revealed that Kushner would charge as much as 49% on some loans of $70,000 and more.

He denies it, saying that he has never lied. He noted that he has never ever lusted for any woman except for his wife, Barbie Trump, and that was with her daddy's permission.

When he was asked if he was going to be campaigning for his daddy-in-law, he replied that he wasn’t.

When asked why not, he said that it was personal.

A reporter asked, “Is it because you are trying to distance yourself from the President, since you know that, after he loses the election, he will probably end up in New York’s infamous Sing Sing Prison?"

Kushner, like all Trump staffers, deflected by saying "I love my hot sexy wife Ivanka with every coffee cup of fiber on my lying, I mean, on my loving tongue."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

