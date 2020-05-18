Trump Gets All-Clear From Tax Auditors

Written by Monkey Woods

Monday, 18 May 2020

image for Trump Gets All-Clear From Tax Auditors
I'm glad we found an amicable solution to this problem, gentlemen

After three years of delay after delay after delay in submitting his tax and financial records for audit, President Donald Trump has, this morning received the all-clear thumbs-up from the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), who have commented that he has, financially, a clean bill of health.

Indeed, it was so clean, you could eat your dinner off it.

Mr. Trump had been rather evasive when asked to present tax records in the past, but after a meeting with three IRS officials at a McDonalds in Washington, DC, the President left the restaurant, went to his bank, emerged with a brief case, went back to McDonalds, and handed the brief case to the officials, whereupon the trio left smiling, patting each other on the back.

It's not known, for certain, what was in the brief case, but it was probably all the documents that were needed for his tax assessment.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

