Several Republican Groups Vow To Make Sure President Trump Is a One-Term President

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 18 May 2020

image for Several Republican Groups Vow To Make Sure President Trump Is a One-Term President
Trump reacting to a reporter asking him about George Conway.

CHICAGO – The more that Donald Trump speaks, the more that the Electoral College winner sticks his size 13 shoe in his ever-lying mouth.

Three anti-Trump Republican groups are promising to make sure that the Tweet Creep becomes a one-term president.

Dottie Grandiflora, 43, who is the executive director with the Down With The Donald Federation, says that her group's 852,000 members have said that, if Trump wins, the world can kiss the earth goodbye.

The Eff Trump Coalition has thus far raised over $27 million, through various bake sales, lemonade sales, and kissing booths.

They plan to give $13.5 million to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, George Conway’s Dump Trump 2020, say that they have just about convinced the “Kentucky Turtle,” Mitch McConnell, to vote for Biden.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

