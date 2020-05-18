Melania is Insisting That The President Sleep With His Mask On

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 18 May 2020

image for Melania is Insisting That The President Sleep With His Mask On
Melania has said that if the President pisses her off, she'll release his tax returns.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House insider believed to be one of the cooks, has said that the first lady and the president are starting to have some big-time shouting matches.

It appears that Melania wants the president to wear a medical mask when he is in bed. And, of course, “Old Baby Fingers” says that it’ll snow at the North Pole before he wears a mask to bed.

Melania reportedly texted her BFF, Meghan Markle, and said that she is at the end of her rope with this old, Egg McMuffin-smelling, lying sack of Big Macs.

Trump has reportedly told Kellyanne Conway, Kayleigh McEnany, and Hope Hicks, that if Melania is not careful, she will find herself on a slow boat back to Slovenia.

Melania, reportedly, said, “If Dunnie duzz tries tu chip me back tu Slovenia, I wheel gives tu CNN, MSNBC, and tu Telemundo, copies of hees tax returns dat he duzz not knows dat I made."

She paused, then added, "So little pee-pee boy may send me back to Slovenia, but he will end up in Singing-Singing Prison quicker den a trained parrot can say “What da fluck.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMeghan MarkleMelania TrumpSlovenia




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more