Melania is Insisting That The President Sleep With His Mask On

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House insider believed to be one of the cooks, has said that the first lady and the president are starting to have some big-time shouting matches.

It appears that Melania wants the president to wear a medical mask when he is in bed. And, of course, “Old Baby Fingers” says that it’ll snow at the North Pole before he wears a mask to bed.

Melania reportedly texted her BFF, Meghan Markle, and said that she is at the end of her rope with this old, Egg McMuffin-smelling, lying sack of Big Macs.

Trump has reportedly told Kellyanne Conway, Kayleigh McEnany, and Hope Hicks, that if Melania is not careful, she will find herself on a slow boat back to Slovenia.

Melania, reportedly, said, “If Dunnie duzz tries tu chip me back tu Slovenia, I wheel gives tu CNN, MSNBC, and tu Telemundo, copies of hees tax returns dat he duzz not knows dat I made."

She paused, then added, "So little pee-pee boy may send me back to Slovenia, but he will end up in Singing-Singing Prison quicker den a trained parrot can say “What da fluck.”