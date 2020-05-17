Trump May Be Afraid To Debate Biden

Donald Trump’s bone spurs have reappeared, at least according to Trump’s close friend, Dr. Pierson Stab. The bone spurs kept Trump from being drafted and sent to fight in the Vietnam War. The debilitating nature of the spurs of a then-athletic twenty-two-year-old was questioned by some medical persons, and was the object of scorn by numerous scoffers.

Related to this deferment today, is that Trump deviated from his constant watching of Fox News to see Joe Biden with Stacy Abrams on the Laurence O’Donnell show on MSNBC. Critics have said that Biden never stumbled, never lost a beat in answering questions.

One critic, who is a staunch republican, even said, concerning the debate, “Trump has more than met his match. Joe Biden was a different man than appeared in the debates when he was sometimes confused and boring. He was very strong, yet appealing. I’m afraid that he’ll make Trump look bad in a debate.”

An anonymous White House source told this reporter, I hear that the President is whispering to his his heels, saying 'Come back, tiny ones.' It would be convenient for the President to plead that he was unable to debate Mr. Biden due to very painful bone spurs. It would be Vietnam revisited.”