Northern Colluder is Favored to Win The Kentucky Derby

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 17 May 2020

image for Northern Colluder is Favored to Win The Kentucky Derby
Northern Colluder shown in the lead and coming in first place at The San Antonio Invitational Derby.

LAS VEGAS – The Gambling Capital of the World has reported that they have chosen the horse who they feel will win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Northern Colluder, owned by Saudi Arabian Prince Sim San Kashobi, who owns most of the Karma Chameleon Desert, is a 16 to 1 favorite to win.

Northern Colluder, who was originally named Mr. 747, has won every one of the 8 races that he has run.

Originally, Pinocchio Trump was to be the horse to beat at this year's Kentucky Derby, but the owners had to scratch him, when he developed a very bad rash in his groin dangler region.

The owners expressed serious concern when they were told by the official Kentucky Derby veterinarian, that the rash could very easily spread from the horse’s groin dangler region to the jockey’s crotch puppet.

Meanwhile President Trump said he will be attending the Kentucky Derby, but he refuses to wear a medical mask, medical gloves, or a medical prophylactic.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Betting OddsDonald TrumpHorse Racingkentucky derbyLas Vegas

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more