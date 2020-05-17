LAS VEGAS – The Gambling Capital of the World has reported that they have chosen the horse who they feel will win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Northern Colluder, owned by Saudi Arabian Prince Sim San Kashobi, who owns most of the Karma Chameleon Desert, is a 16 to 1 favorite to win.

Northern Colluder, who was originally named Mr. 747, has won every one of the 8 races that he has run.

Originally, Pinocchio Trump was to be the horse to beat at this year's Kentucky Derby, but the owners had to scratch him, when he developed a very bad rash in his groin dangler region.

The owners expressed serious concern when they were told by the official Kentucky Derby veterinarian, that the rash could very easily spread from the horse’s groin dangler region to the jockey’s crotch puppet.

Meanwhile President Trump said he will be attending the Kentucky Derby, but he refuses to wear a medical mask, medical gloves, or a medical prophylactic.