Trump Family To Go Into Facemask Production

Written by Monkey Woods

Sunday, 17 May 2020

One of the more imaginative designs at $2,400

The Coronavirus, and the new threat of an even more damaging and deadly 'second wave', has given impetus to an idea that has been fomenting in President Donald Trump's ingenious mind for the past few weeks now - facemask production.

Never one to let a great idea off the hook, Trump saw the potential niche in the market when the price of a facemask went through the roof at the beginning of the US phase of Covid-19, when stocks were low.

The sparsity of these stocks may not have been an oversight.

Now, White House insiders say Trump has the whole family working all hours to get his project up and running, from visiting factory production sites, 'seeking investors', sourcing materials, making designs, and recruiting staff from South American shitholes.

There will be several special deluxe editions, and a number of exclusive money-spinning designs, all the work of Ivanka, the family's style guru.

Indeed, planning is thought to be at an advanced stage, and consumers may be able to start purchasing the masks very soon, and perhaps, even, before they need them.

They are bound to cost an arm and a leg.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

CoronavirusDonald Trumpface masksFashionIvanka Trump

