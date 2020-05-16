Part II: Trump, Conway, Conway, and a Lecture on Truth

In the first part of this piece, I discussed a possible Democratic response to a Republican narrative that asserts that, unlike “Grabby Joe Biden”, Donald Trump has not been accused of sexual misconduct while in public office. The Democratic counter-account, relayed to me by a political operative who wishes to remain unnamed, suggests that Trump has been carrying on an affair with Kellyanne Conway. According to her, this is the best explanation for George Conway’s relentless attacks on Trump. When asked whether this were true, I got a lecture on truth in politics.

The operative began by asserting that the post-post-modernist notion that something that is true can be true for you and not true for me is “absurd.” Truth is truth. The statement, ‘Trump and Kellyanne Conway are having sex’, for example, is not something that can be “true for me and not true for you”. She then asserted that she never deals in untruths. That was quite surprising, but, nonetheless, seemed clear enough, and I replied:

“So it is true that Trump is banging Conway.”

After objecting to my sexist language [I made Trump the subject of the sentence and Kellyanne the object], the operative reminded me that she did not say that.

I was confused, but she went on to explain that, in politics, something is true or false only if it can be proven to be true or false. Furthermore, unlike with truth, something that cannot be proven true “can be true enough for you and not true enough for me.” The job of an operative is to make accusations about the opponent “true enough” and to make accusations about your candidate “not true enough for the folks that matter”.

We then had a discussion about “the folks that matter,” which I will not burden you with, other than to note that they are supposedly both the most important and least important part of the electorate.

Suffice it to say, whether the operative is correct or incorrect, the one thing that we can be sure is true, is that the upcoming election will be interesting, and will feature many "true enough" stories.