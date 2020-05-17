Trump Denies The Rumor That He Has A Tattoo of Ivanka

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The president was sitting at a McDonalds with Scott Baio and Tucker Carlson, and the three were trying to concoct a story about Joe Biden having been born in another country.

A reporter with Bedroom Pillow Talk asked him about the rumor that he has a tattoo of his daughter, Ivanka.

Trump angrily put down his Big Mac, and yelled that he does not have any tattoos of his daughter.

The BPT reporter said that he had talked to Sean Hannity, who said that he had personally seen the tattoo on several occasions.

POTUS then picked up a French fry and angrily threw it at the reporter, but it accidentally hit Scott Baio, on his left nostril.

Scott, put down his Happy Meal, and ran off to the bathroom clutching his nostril, and yelling, “I was Chachi, damnit, I deserve more respect than this.”

Trump yelled out “You’re a loser Scotty, Joanie used to run circles around you, you little popsicle bitch.”

Tucker commented that Baio is a perfect example of the old adage that you don’t need talent, you only need to have parents, grandparents, uncles, and aunts to get you in the door.

Trump looked at him and said, “Yeah, Tucky boy. If there is one thing that I cannot stand it’s friggin' nepotism.”