Tit-anic: Joes hands on search for the right VP continues

Written by Wilder

Sunday, 17 May 2020

image for Tit-anic: Joes hands on search for the right VP continues
Captain Joe

Joe Biden's endless search for the right candidate for his VP continues tirelessly.

Joe says it an extremely tough gambit to find the right girl that has the right touch for the job, and will do what it requires to make him successful in the office.

The girl selected for the job must give up her lifeboat when the USS Joe strikes icebergs, and will not talk to the press about the important affairs, and affairs of state conducted behind closed doors.

Joe doesn't like to have his hands full, and a B cup should suffice.

Candidates will age out and have to retire by 18.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

