Donald Trump To Be Used As White House Toilet Brush From November

Written by Monkey Woods

Sunday, 17 May 2020

Close your eyes and pinch your nose!

Leading Democratic Party politicians are saying that President Donald Trump is so incompetent, that, after he loses the election this November, they plan to keep him on at the White House in a newly-created role as a Human Toilet Brush.

Trump has turned US politics on its head since his inauguration in 2016, and the Dems are now determined to give him a dose of his own medicine and turn him upside-down, and to ram him head-first into the toilet bowl every time it needs cleaning.

Joe Biden, as Trump's potential opponent in the election, has already found himself the target of the Republican's bile, and says he's looking forward to repaying him 'in kind' when DJT becomes the 'ex-president'.

"I think Mr. Trump will make an excellent toilet cleaner," he said, "and I can't wait to have him shoved headfirst into a place that he can, at last, be useful."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

