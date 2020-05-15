Trump To Appoint Flynn To Climate Change Panel

Written by Keith Shirey

Friday, 15 May 2020

Trump Panelist Says Climate Change Not Real

AP—By Philip Wyley. The Justice Department, following President Trump’s demand abandoned its prosecution of former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. He could well join Sheriff Joe Arpaio as a free man because of Trump’s intervention. However the judge in the case seems to be at odds with The Justice Department.

Flynn pleaded guilty, twice, of lying to the FBI in the Special Council Mueller’s investigation in 2017. The Justice Department’s decisions to overrule the Special Council are without precedent and are the product of a highly-politicized department headed by William Barr, who is seen by political insiders as Trump’s “stooge”.

The President says that, when Flynn is free, he wants him to join the Administration as head of a climate change panel that he established in May of 2020. Flynn would join panel members who are experts in astrology, Dianetics, alchemy, palm reading, channeling 16th century science, and Fox News commentators, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson.

Two prominent climate scientists were members of the group who warned about the dangers of climate change. However, they resigned because, in addition to what scientist Michael Mann called “bizarre appointments to the cluster**ck made by the President”, Ouija boards were used to ascertain that climate change is not real.

Upon learning of these resignations, Mr. Trump tweeted, “Good riddance. My beautiful intuition tells me that these are nasty men who don’t know that this whole business of climate change, as I’ve said many times, is a Chinese hoax.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

