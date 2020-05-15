Eric Trump Becomes an Overnight Cliché Dumb, Dufus, Dork

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Land of Tweeters is having a field day, as Trump’s least favorite son, Eric, has proven the old cliché that "You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him count chickens".

Eric, while talking to his future sister-in-law, the well-endowed Kimberly Guilfoyle, suddenly blurted out that “the chips are starting to crumble.”

And, right away, millions of Americans, and even lots of people in Zimbabwe, Herzegovina, and Macadamia, began making fun of him, who the President has commented, on occasion, may not really be his biological son.

Even London's Tickety Boo News reported that Eric may next unthinkingly blurt out “A bird in the hand is like a tinker’s damn”, or “Fool me once, eff you, fool me twice, eff you again.”

When Eric's step-mommy (Melania) saw the video of Eric’s first-degree stupidity, she started laughing and remarked, “I has tolled to my president husbandt dat he better sheck Eric’s burse certificate really closer because I dunt teenk dat, dat squirrelly shithead is really a Trump boy.”