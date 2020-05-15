A Government Watchdog is Reporting That President Trump Gave Trump Towers a Hefty Federal Bailout Check

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Friday, 15 May 2020

image for A Government Watchdog is Reporting That President Trump Gave Trump Towers a Hefty Federal Bailout Check
The first lady says that she wants to move back to Trump Towers because living in the White House sucks.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Vox Populi News Agency is reporting that it has uncovered a memo that shows that the Donald Trump-owned Trump Towers was recently given a federal stimulus bailout check.

The check (USA #7881803) shows that it was issued on May 5 (Cinqo de Mayo) and is in the amount $17,845,000.

The check was signed by the secretary of the treasury, Steven Mnuchin, and, under remarks, he had written: "Enjoy this little token of the American people’s appreciation for the fantastically-great job that you are doing, sir."

When a reporter with Vox Populi asked Trump about the huge check signed by Mnuchin, he turned three shades of orange, and replied, "Look, I am the president yes, but I have no control over who gets a federal check or how much they get."

He then added, "Now, having said that, if I did, in fact, get a check for $18-plus million, I will most probably return it, or, at least, part of it, or maybe even none of it."

Trump then bitterly remarked, "And I am getting sick and tired of Pelosi, Schumer, and that Ocasio-Cortez broad looking at everything that I do with a damn friggin telescope."

IN CLOSING - I’m sure that instead of a telescope Mr. Perfect meant to say a magnifying glass.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

