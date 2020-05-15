NEW YORK CITY – Lady Gaga, who is a singer, an actress, a model, and even a pole dancer on occasion, has just come out of the recording studio.

She sat down with Calcutta Cotton of Music Moments Magazine, and said that she truly enjoyed recording her anti-Trump song.

Gaga, as her close friends and DEA agents call her, said that the song was penned by Lionel Richie and Ringo Starr.

The song is titled, “The Ballad of Spanky Baby Fingers”.

Richie said that he and Ringo got the idea as they watched an interview that Anderson Cooper had done with Stormy Daniels.

Ringo said that Lionel wrote the lyrics and he wrote the drum beat.

Two of the song's lines are. “Damnit all Spanky, you lie, and you lie, and then you effen lie some more / I swear that you positively lie even more than a friggin’ whore”.

The Tsunami Record Company said that the song has already had advance sales of 3.7 million CDs, including 900,000 in Switzerland alone.

Lady Gaga said that she will be performing the song live on "The Tucker Carlson Show".

The Tsunami Record Company has said that 50% of the proceeds will go to the George Conway Dump Trump 2020 Fund.