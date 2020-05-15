Howard Stern Tells Donald Trump He Needs To Resign and Pretty Damn Soon

NEW YORK CITY – There was a time, not too long ago, when radio personality, Howard Stern, and President Trump were as close as scrotum balls.

But then the wind shifted, and they had a flagrant falling out.

And now, shock jock Stern says that it would be in the best interest of the country if “Don the Con” would resign, and soon, if not sooner.

Stern stated that, if Trumpola keeps on going the way he is going, by election day, the USA is going to look more like the third-world country of Honduras, but without the bananas.

Trump has been upset with Stern ever since he made a quasi-explicit remark about first daughter, Ivanka.

Stern, apparently, had asked POTUS about the rampant rumor making the rounds that “The White House Barbie” had inverted nipplettes.

Trump fired back saying that he is 99.3% sure that “Vanny” does not have inverted nipplettes.

So now, the two egomaniacs are fussing and feuding like the Hatfields and McCoys and the Unitists and Sindapalians.