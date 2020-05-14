Trump And Kushner Hate Science

Written by Keith Shirey

Thursday, 14 May 2020

"I pick Jared for Many Tasks"

AP--President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is a very active guy. A happy beneficiary of nepotism, a.k.a. corruption, he has followed the President’s assignments, and largely failed at the charge of Promoting Middle East peace, Heading Government reform/Opioid crisis management, Criminal justice reform, and being Liaison to the Muslim community.

Now, Mr. Kushner has emerged as perhaps the most pivotal figure in the national fight against the pandemic of the Coronavirus.
He has taken charge of the most important challenges facing the federal government. But he and his team of cronies and/or totally inexperienced people have bungled the task.

As if dealing with the Coronavirus as isn’t enough for the thirty-six-year-old man, Trump today assigned him the tasks of working to dismiss the sometimes contentious Dr. Anthony Fauci as a medical consultant, and coming up with a solution to get Mexico to pay for the wall.

Too, he is tasked with working to destroy government agencies that use science, not partisan politics, to deal with the coronavirus. These, of course, are thorns in Trump’s side. So, Kushner will work to annihilate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, FEMA, and National Institutes of Health.

According to this reporter’s sources, Trump was particularly adamant that his son-In-law figure out a way to gat rid of the National Science Foundation. Trump allegedly said, “Those crazies would quarantine the whole country forever, when I want to open up the country to save Wall Street, and keep my friends in corporate America in control of the country.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

