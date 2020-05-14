President Trump Bans Chinese Fortune Cookies in The White House

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 14 May 2020

image for President Trump Bans Chinese Fortune Cookies in The White House
Kellyanne Conway has gathered up every Chinese fortune cookie in the White House and given them to the homeless of D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A reliable White House source has said that the President is very upset with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

It seems that POTUS has placed the total blame for the Coronavirus on a supermarket Chinese checker, and the Chinese leader is furious.

Xi Jinping has told Trump that he has no proof, and it is possible that maybe C-19 came from a Chinese fast food restaurant in Brooklyn, Boston, or maybe even Biloxi.

Trump angrily replied that if he does not admit that the Chinese Flu Virus came from China, he may just fire off a missile that will land in a vacant area south of the Chinese city of Dong Ding Dong.

The Chinese leader replied by saying "go ahead", and the next time he goes down to Mar-a-Lago to waste the American taxpayers’ money playing golf, he (Xi) will fire off a missile that will land right smack dab in the middle of his master bedroom.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

