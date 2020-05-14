McDonalds To Open In White House Grounds

Written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 14 May 2020

image for McDonalds To Open In White House Grounds
The scene at the White House earlier

In news that will be, to people all over the US, somewhat unbelievable, it's been announced that McDonalds, the world's most popular fast food chain, and personal favorite of President Donald Trump, has been given the go-ahead to set up an outlet in the grounds of the White House.

The 'restaurant' will be a 24-hour branch.

The decision to allow McDonalds to move into the garden at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is thought to have been made by the Supreme Leader, himself, and the shop is to erected quickly, and will open next week.

The President has said that he is looking forward to being the first customer.

White House staff have said he might turn out to be the only customer.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Big MacDonald TrumpFast FoodMcDonaldsWhite House




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more