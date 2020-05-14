The President Trump–Robert De Niro Feud Catches Fire

HOLLYWOOD – Famed Tinsel Town actor, Robert De Niro, says that, if President Trump were a race horse, he would have been put out to pasture four months ago.

De Niro, who says he hates the Trumpster even more than sardines hate oil spills, stated that Trump knows about as much about running the country as a canary knows about trigonometry.

POTUS fired back by saying that Robert should have quit the movie business after making the loser film “The Fockers Visit The La Brea Tar Pits.”

He then said that he does not know how De NIro could be an actor considering he has a pronounced lisp, three thumbs, and a dangling uvula.

De Niro said that he met Melania at a charity ping pong tournament in Pomona last year.

Bob said that she was very nice, very polite, and very voluptuous.

He then said that she confided in him that sometimes when CNN or MSNBC hammer the president pretty good, he goes to bed with a red MAGA pacifier.