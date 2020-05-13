CHICAGO – The McDonalds Corporation has just announced a decision that will not only resonate throughout China, but throughout San Francisco as well.

After several power meetings, McDonalds has decided to close all of its restaurants in China.

The 2,700 Mickey D’s will begin shutting down immediately. A representative for the golden arches chain said that the process should take about three weeks and four days.

The company plans to sell all of the deep fryers, ice cream machines, and drive-thru microphones to Hong Kong’s largest pawn shop chain, The Once a Pawn a Time Pawn Shop in Shanghai.

The decision was not an easy one, as everyone knows that the Chinese people have a tremendous fondness for sesame seeds.

Also, a vast majority of Chinese kids actually love Chicken McNuggets even more than they love Peacock Egg Rolls, Sweet and Sour Squirrel, and Roasted Peking Possum.

A high-ranking McDonalds official was asked why they were closing all 2,700 restaurants. The official admitted that it was due to the French Fry Scandal.