Trump, Conway, Conway, and a Lecture on Truth [Part 1]

U.S. politics have been a bit more civil than usual over the past several weeks, but that will change dramatically as the November election approaches. Furthermore, the credible sexual assault charges that have been made against Joe Biden will change the strategies of both parties. Sources tell us, for example, that Republicans are working on a narrative that will compare “Grabby Joe” to America’s erstwhile dad, Bill Cosby or to one-time Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein. They are also planning to emphasize that while Donald Trump has not been an angel when it comes to his interactions with women, he has also not been accused of any sexual misconduct while serving in public office.

Democratic strategists, meanwhile, are busy working on an account that links President Trump to Kellyanne Conway, a senior advisor, in an intimate way. One Democratic operative, commenting off the record, noted that it’s amazing that Conway’s husband, George, who is an accomplished, conservative lawyer, would attack Trump relentlessly and to the point that Trump has labeled him “the husband from hell.” All this has to make things quite interesting at the Conway house, and there are really only a few explanations. One is that Conway has simply “lost it.” Another might be that Conway, like “too few other conservatives, is a principled never Trumpster.” The best explanation, however, may be that, thanks to Trump, Conway is a cuckold. “He is suffering from a unique form of the Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Kellyanne, at her best, looks sort of undone, and it has to be difficult for George when she comes home from a day at the White House with her make-up smudged and a couple of buttons unfastened, but what can poor George do. He has four young kids with Kellyanne, for whom life has to be difficult enough, and he does not want to put them through a public divorce. All he can really do is attack Trump again and again and again.

The Democratic account is interesting. When I asked if it were true, I got quite a lecture on truth in politics, which will be the subject of my next piece.