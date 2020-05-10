The Pied Piper of The Potomac Disbands The Coronavirus Task Force, Then Unbands It, Then Disbands It Yet Again

WASHINGTON, D.C. – POTUS really had the White House news media jumping as he showed them an exercise in Ficklism 101.

"The Pied Piper of The Potomac" said emphatically that the Coronavirus Task Force was over, and that it had left the building, just like Elvis did 19 or 42 years ago.

A few minutes later, after consulting with three of his top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, Kayleigh McEnany, and Kitty Aladdin, he unbanded it.

Then after eating two Big Macs and a family order of fries (by himself), he told the first daughter (Ivanka) that he was going to be disbanding it again, in order to practice his presidential skills.

At that point, Ivanka allegedly hollered out, “Look, daddykins, why are you being so damn fickle? Please excuse my Hungarian, but why don’t you just do something, and stick to it, come hell or Perrier water?"

The president looked at his favorite child, and suddenly blurted out those infamous words..."You're fired!"

Ivanka started to cry, and Trump said, "Hey, I'm just kidding, baby girl. Nancy Pelosi will be president before I would ever fire you, sweet cakes."

IN CLOSING: Well, with Trump's assistants now catching C-19, and Vice-President Pence's staff members now catching C-19, the possibility of maybe having President Pelosi is not all that improbable.