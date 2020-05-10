President Obama Finally Criticizes President Trump and It Ain’t Pretty

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Obama says that he has been very patient when it comes to the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey clown that resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The two-term president, that polls show, has surpassed the Beatles, Elvis Presley, texting, and even Beyonce in popularity, says that he cannot hold back any longer.

He pointed out that to begin with, Trumpy is a false president since Hillary Clinton received 3 million more votes than the "Cheater Tweeter."

He noted that just because “Cheeto Fingers” swears that he isn’t a racist does not make it so.

Obama commented, “I mean, hell you can put an Easter bonnet on a friggin' rattlesnake, and the rattlesnake is still a friggin' rattlesnake.”

The former president then said that Trump claims that he has poked more women than all of the sailors on board the American aircraft carrier The USS Johnny Appleseed.

He then remarked that about eight months ago, Stormy Daniels sent him a photo that she had taken of "Spanky's" tiny, itty, bitty, binky.

Stormy wrote that the binky looked like something that you’d see below the belly button on a hamster.

When President Trump heard about President Obama’s comments he immediately began tweeting non-stop.

He started off with “Obama was born in Kenya, I have a charcoal drawing of his his graduation photo, that was drawn while he was attending Tarzan & Jane High School back in Elm City, Kenya."

Trump said that Barack left a mess in the White House kitchen.

He also stated Obama had carved the initials B+M on one of the plywood chairs in the Benedict Arnold Commemorative Bedroom.

POTUS had to stop tweeting, because he had to take a call from the assistant vice-grand dragon wizard with the Georgia Chapter of the Order of the Exalted Knights of the Entitled Magnolias.