Scientists find a parasite in the White House

Washington, DC. - New epidemiological studies have found a never-before seen microbe replacing the "Leader of the Free World", President Donald Trump, with some conspiracy paranoia and total ineptitude facing the global pandemic that is taking lives.

The study revealed that the main purpose of this parasite is achieving reelection through the votes of those still alive, while, in the process, getting as rich as he can at the expense of those who lose their jobs, incomes and futures.

Unfortunately, this parasite is highly-contagious, and can make other people in contact with him (including those on social media) crazy, and go outside to commit suicide, and put at risk other people that makes a waste of the efforts of the many men and women who put their lives at risk in order to save us.

The WHO says that this new microbe could evolve into a global pandemic, being transmitted within the particles of the saliva of those making political speeches. Imported cases can be seen in Brazil, the UK, China, Russia, etc.

Obviously, the WHO couldn't trace all cases that were caused by a lack of resources and funding.