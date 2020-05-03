Joe Biden Says That Tara Sara is an Even Bigger Liar That Old “Grab ‘em By The-You-Know-What” Trump

DOVER, Delaware – Joe Biden said that, if he had a nickel for everytime that someone falsely accused him of being inappropriate, he would probably have over 6,000 nickels.

Biden spoke with Tapioca Swizzle of Tittle Tattle Tonight, and commented that he knew that there would be women, with amazing imaginations, who would most likely come out of the woodwork with great big dollar signs in their eyes.

Biden said that this Tara Sara Reade woman is simply being vindictive because, 17 years ago, he had fired her from his staff, after several members said that they had seen her working at a strip club.

“Blue Collar” Joe said that he was told that she was pole dancing to the song “You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi.

When Tara Sara was asked to respond to the pole dancing claim, she turned pink and said, “I don’t even know what a dance pole looks like.”

She then said, “Hell, I have never even dated a Polish dancer except for Lublino Plizzapitko back in 2017, but he wore lipstick and was quasi-gay.”

Biden stressed that he is not now, nor has he ever been, a predator as Vice-President Pence, Tucker Carlson, and Lou "The Bullfrog" Dobbs are suggesting.

Uncle Joey added, “I mean, come on, man. If you wanna see a predator, turn on the TV and take a good look at the Trumpster. Now, that dude has all of the earmarks of a bitsgrabber. And if you don’t believe me, then just go ask Stormy Daniels, or Karen McDougal, or anyone of 137 other hot, sexy, luscious babes.”