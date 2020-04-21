Nicolle Wallace Says She is Afraid That President Trump is Heading for a Nervous Breakdown

NEW YORK CITY - Nicolle Wallace served as communications director under President George W. Bush.

The former staunch Republican woman says that she has had her fill of DJT, who she opines is 73 going on 3.

Wallace, said that she is afraid that the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue resident has lost whatever marbles he had left.

She pointed out that a ball-peen hammer has more compassion for his fellow man that President #45 does.

Wallace, who is an anchor with MSNBC, recently said that Trump has gone bananas. When asked to explain, she simply said, “The guy has turned into a Luby’s fruit salad.

Nicolle (who spells her name with two l's and one c) then said that she had heard that even hard-core Trump supporter Senator Lindsey Graham is starting to wonder if maybe it's time to ship Donnie boy off to the political looney bin.

The media is reporting that more and more GOPers are gradually starting to agree with Nicolle.

And in the comfort of their self-isolation homes, apartments, and trailers, many of his base are actually giving the blonde anchor lady a virtual high five.

Nicolle truly believes that if POTUS keeps on sparring with the national news reporters during his press conference/campaign rallies he is going to have a complete and total nervous breakdown before the entire world.

Even the first lady, Melania Trump has said that she fears her husband is going to have a ‘hugemongous’ meltdown on national television.