Conservative News Mogul Matt Drudge Says He Doesn’t Like President Trump Trying to Boss Him Around

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 20 April 2020

image for Conservative News Mogul Matt Drudge Says He Doesn’t Like President Trump Trying to Boss Him Around
President Trump has said that he actually loves tweeting almost as much as he loves Melania.

MIAMI – One of Trump’s biggest supporters seems to have turned on his once-upon-a-time hero.

Matt Drudge, of the famed conservative site The Drudge Report, says that he does not like the president telling him what to print and what not to print.

Drudge made it clear to the president that this is not 1940s Nazi Germany, and he is not the German leader, Adolf Hitler.

POTUS got very upset with Drudge, because he refused to print that Trump is the most popular American in 193 of the world’s 196 countries.

The president also wanted him to print that Nancy Pelosi was pregnant with Robert DeNiro’s baby.

Drudge told him that, that is just a flat-out lie, like when Trump told him last year that he and Eric had climbed to the very top of 19,341-feet Mt. Kilimanjaro in an hour and fifteen minutes.

Trump fired back saying that Drudge is starting to look like CNN's Don Lemon. He paused and added, well maybe not look like him, but sound like him, for damn sure.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMedia

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more