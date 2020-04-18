Kid Rock Says He Has a Man Crush on President Trump

DETROIT – Music Moments Magazine recently interviewed Robert James Ritchie, who is better known as Kid Rock.

The alternative rap metal rocker said that he is pissed that his “Kid Rock Rocks The Bad Ass USA Tour” has been cancelled.

He told MMMs Calcutta Cotton that he knows that nine out of ten of his die-hard fans would have showed up to his concerts and not have had the least concern about C-19.

The Kid said that he has seen some of his most devoted fans stick lit marijuana joints up their nostrils, just to show how tough they are.

He even said that, last year, one female Florida fan bit an alligator’s lower lip during his Pensacola concert.

Rock remarked that the pea brain ended up having to spend eight weeks in the hospital, and is now allergic to alligator luggage and alligator shoes.

Miss Cotton asked the rap rocker if he was going to be campaigning for President Trump. He perked up and said "Oh, hell yeah, girlfriend. I have to admit that I've got one hellacious man crush on MAGA Man."

He then whispered that if Trump was a woman he'd be all over her like ketchup on a French Fry.